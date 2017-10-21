Speed date a Muslim arrives in Rocky

SPEED DATE A MUSLIM: The President of the Islamic Society of Central Queensland, Binil Kattiparambil pictured with his wife, Nusra Noorudheen.

SPEED date a Muslim is a new initiative set to be introduced at this year's National Mosque Open Day in Rockhampton next Saturday.

President of the Islamic Society of Central Queensland Binil Kattiparambil said the day was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

"The whole purpose behind the event is to bring people of different faiths, cultures and ideologies together and to show that we can all work in sync with each other," he said.

Binil said the speed date a Muslim initiative was a new concept for this year.

He said this and the broader open day event were both designed to provide people with a platform to connect with each other. "People can sit together and talk to each other about absolutely anything and connect with each other better on a personal level," he said.

"We are trying to create an environment where people are free and feel safe to ask questions."

The Rockhampton man said he had seen the event grow from a gathering of 40 people to close to 250 people at last year's event.

Binil said he had received good feedback from the event over the years.

"We've had people come in to the mosque with preconceived ideas and when they leave, they go by making friends," he said.

"Many people are asking about it and showing interest to come along."

The event will also offer a morning tea, face painting and the opening of the Salaam Cafe. The Rockhampton National Mosque Open Day starts at 10am next Saturday at the Kent St mosque.