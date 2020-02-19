Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The speed limit has been reduced.
The speed limit has been reduced.
News

Speed limit dropped on Rocky road

Melanie Plane
19th Feb 2020 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE speed limit on a key Rockhampton region road has been slashed, in a bid to make the busy stretch safer for motorists.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the speed limit on Gavial-Gracemere Road had been changed in response to community concerns.

Mr O’Rourke said, southbound the limit had been reduced from 100km/hr to 80km/hr, 400 metres west of Allen Road, and from 80km/hr to 60km/hr, 70m west of the Burnett Highway intersection.

“Northbound it has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h, about 210 metres west of the Burnett Highway intersection,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The speed limit change would drive safety alongside major upgrades in the region like the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

The speed limit change was endorsed by the local speed management committee, which includes Queensland Police Service, Council and Transport and Main Roads.

“An expert review considered the roadside environment, design standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It adds to the Palaszczuk Government’s $900 million road safety program for Queensland over the next four years.”

barry orourke gavial gracemere road speed limit change
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential $3.5M drug syndicate bust uncovers huge ice haul

        premium_icon Potential $3.5M drug syndicate bust uncovers huge ice haul

        Crime Police kicked down doors at multiple properties across the region this morning.

        Yeppoon housemates busted in drug raid

        premium_icon Yeppoon housemates busted in drug raid

        Crime The Yeppoon pair found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

        Lovers spat at shops leads to grocery throwing, punch

        premium_icon Lovers spat at shops leads to grocery throwing, punch

        News A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced for punching her partner at Gracemere...

        Train delayed as power lines brought down off Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon Train delayed as power lines brought down off Bruce Hwy

        News Emergency services are responding to downed powerlines south of Rockhampton.