Speed limit dropped on Rocky road

The speed limit has been reduced.

THE speed limit on a key Rockhampton region road has been slashed, in a bid to make the busy stretch safer for motorists.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the speed limit on Gavial-Gracemere Road had been changed in response to community concerns.

Mr O’Rourke said, southbound the limit had been reduced from 100km/hr to 80km/hr, 400 metres west of Allen Road, and from 80km/hr to 60km/hr, 70m west of the Burnett Highway intersection.

“Northbound it has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h, about 210 metres west of the Burnett Highway intersection,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The speed limit change would drive safety alongside major upgrades in the region like the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

The speed limit change was endorsed by the local speed management committee, which includes Queensland Police Service, Council and Transport and Main Roads.

“An expert review considered the roadside environment, design standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It adds to the Palaszczuk Government’s $900 million road safety program for Queensland over the next four years.”