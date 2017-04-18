Speed: 'The faster you go, the harder you hit'

Emergency services at the scene of an accident south of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway.

HALF of all deaths on Rockhampton roads occur in high-speed zones.

Government crash statistics show 95 people were killed on Rockhampton region roads between 2001 and 2016. Of those deaths, 48 occurred on roads with 100 or 110kmh speed limits.

Twenty-nine people were killed in crashed in 60kmh zones - the second deadliest road type in the region. Six people in crashes in 80 and 90kmh zones, 70kmh zones and speeds zones 50kmh and lower.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016 Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said high-speed roads were inherently more dangerous.

"The faster you go, the harder you hit, so when you do get in a crash it's fairly serious," she said.

Ms Ritchie said as regional highways were often single-lane dual carriageways, head on collisions at high speeds became more common.

Similarly, she said regional drivers were more likely to rely on highways than metropolitan drivers.

"The more frequently you travel on high-speed roads the higher the chance of being involved in a serious crash," she said.

READ MORE: WILL MAJOR UPGRADE SAVE LIVES AT DEADLY BLACKSPOT?

But she said the amount of traffic on 60kmh zones was why so many deaths occurred on slower speed roads.

"In more built up areas there are more cars to interact with, but you are usually travelling at lower speeds."

Ms Ritchie said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

She said it was vital drivers avoided the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.