Artillery Rd intersection
Speed to be reduced on dangerous section of Rocky-Yeppoon Rd

Vanessa Jarrett
30th Jul 2020 2:37 PM
MORE SIGNS have been installed on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, in a bid to make the dangerous stretch of road more safe.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said an initial suite of safety enhancements was completed last month (June) following an investigation late last year.

The Artillery and Dairy Inn Roads approaches have been reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

“We have also installed additional signs warning motorists of the approaching intersection,” she said.

“We have also installed additional signs on Artillery and Dairy Inn Roads to warn motorists of the approaching intersection with Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

ROAD WORKS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga says the pavement rehabilitation works will improve safety on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.
“These include ‘60 Ahead’ signs, large 60km/h speed signs, digital signs which flash ‘SLOW DOWN’ when a vehicle approaches Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road over the speed limit, and we have painted ‘GIVE WAY’ on the road.

“Initial improvements on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road have included installing intersection warning signs and additional overtaking lane signs around the intersection with Artillery and Dairy Inn Roads.”

She said extra safety enhancements were planned for the coming months, including:

  • Reducing the speed on Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road on either side of the intersection
  • Installing more advanced warning signs in conjunction with the reduced speed signs, and
  • Fitting additional vehicle activated warning signs on Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road to highlight the reduced speed through the intersection.

Yesterday, a 63-year-old man lost his leg at the scene of a motorbike vs car accident on the road, near The Oaks Service Station.

