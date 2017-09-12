Speeding escapee driver crashes, burns vehicle north of Rocky

A woman and man crawled from a burning vehicle after trying to escape police. FILE PHOTO

SMOKE led police to a burning vehicle which had evaded police, headlights off, as officers tried to stop it last night.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the traffic incident on the Bruce Hwy south of Sarina, which injured a woman, 23, and man, 18.

The Queensland Police Service report about 6.30pm, officers from the Road Policing Unit were conducting speed enforcement southbound when they detected the oncoming, speeding vehicle.

Police activated their lights and attempted to intercept it, but the driver of the car switched off their headlights and allegedly failed to stop, driving away.

A short time later, police observed smoke over a rise and upon arriving at the scene found a man and woman climbing up the side of a ditch away from a vehicle, which had crashed and caught fire.

A 23-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man was not seriously injured as a result of the crash is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report paramedics were called to the scene at 6.38am.

Both patients were assessed at the scene, with one transported to the Mackay Hospital in a stable condtion.

Police investigations are continuing into the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24/7.

Report anonoymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24/7.