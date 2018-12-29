Speeding motorist clocks 50km/h above limit in CQ

Police conduct an RBT operation on Lakes Creek Road during Road Safety Week.

ONE Central Queensland speedster who clocked 150km/h was among three drivers who exceeded the speed limit by more than 40km/h across the state during the Christmas holiday period.

The first five days of the Queensland Police Christmas Road Safety Campaign (phase two) detected more than 19,000 speeding motorists.

The driver who clocked 150km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bajool, south of Rockhampton, was caught on the fifth day of the road safety campaign.

His was the highest speed recorded in Queensland for the campaign while the other top offences were 144kms on Bushs Road, Avondale and 141kms on the Kennedy Highway at Millstream.

Police used speed cameras and mobile radars to clock the drivers.

As well, another 190 drivers were charged with drink driving offences and 127 tested positive during roadside drug driving tests.

During the first five days, police issued 65 traffic infringement notices to drivers who were using mobile phones.

Another 88 people were found to be not wearing a seatbelt.

The second phase of the road safety campaign began on Sunday, December 23, and will run until Thursday, January 3.

