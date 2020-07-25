Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-year-old driver will be spending the next six months without a licence after accruing several infringement notices on Friday.

At around 7.25am, Grafton Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Clarence Way, Copmanhurst when a blue Holden Commodore was detected travelling toward Grafton at 169km/h in the 100km/h speed zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the male driver held a P1 licence, despite no red P-plates visible on the car, and several defects on the vehicle. The driver had also failed to change address after moving to NSW.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The driver was issued several infringements for all the above offences including $2520 for the exceed speed over 45kmh. His licence privileges were also suspended for six months and vehicle registration cancelled for three months.

Further information was then received that this vehicle had been involved in burnout offences the previous day in Junction Hill and as such the driver was issued an additional infringement notice for that offence.

The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices.
The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices. Grafton Highway Patrol
clarence crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command p plater
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist violated teen he employed to clean house

        premium_icon Rapist violated teen he employed to clean house

        News A Central Queensland man convicted of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl he had paid to clean his house will remain behind bars after he lost a bid to have his conviction...

        Form guide for Rocky’s Christmas in July race meeting

        premium_icon Form guide for Rocky’s Christmas in July race meeting

        Horses Seven-race program at Callaghan Park today.

        Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

        premium_icon Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

        Horses Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard, Vince Aspinall’s top four fancies.

        Caught on camera: Driver had passenger sitting on bullbar

        premium_icon Caught on camera: Driver had passenger sitting on bullbar

        News It was a council-operated trail cam at Yeppoon that captured it.