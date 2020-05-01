Speeding shame: Driver clocked at 121km/hr on Musgrave St

The COVID-19 pandemic lock-down has taken plenty from Central Queenslanders, but new police statistics show it has given people something - a lead foot.

In the month of March 10 high range speeding infringements were issued in the Capricornia policing district, but that doubled in the month of April with 19 infringements issued.

The infringements were issued to people travelling 40kms or more above the speed limit.

The worst cases have all been in the vicinity of Rockhampton according to Inspector Mark Burgess.

Inspector Mark Burgess at the Rockhampton police station.

One person was fined for travelling 166kmh in a 100kmh zone just outside of Rockhampton.

Another on Yeppoon Rd was caught doing 121kmh in an 80kmh zone.

But the most shocking was a driver on Musgrave St who was caught at 121kmh in a 60kmh zone.

Inspector Burgess said this behaviour needed to change.

“If behaviour like that does not change, that will create dangerous situations on our roads,” he said.

“People need to rethink their driving behaviour, whether they need to drive and whether they should even be driving under these circumstances.