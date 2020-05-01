Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo: Cade Mooney
Photo: Cade Mooney
Crime

Speeding shame: Driver clocked at 121km/hr on Musgrave St

Jack Evans
1st May 2020 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The COVID-19 pandemic lock-down has taken plenty from Central Queenslanders, but new police statistics show it has given people something - a lead foot.

In the month of March 10 high range speeding infringements were issued in the Capricornia policing district, but that doubled in the month of April with 19 infringements issued.

The infringements were issued to people travelling 40kms or more above the speed limit.

The worst cases have all been in the vicinity of Rockhampton according to Inspector Mark Burgess.

Inspector Mark Burgess at the Rockhampton police station.
Inspector Mark Burgess at the Rockhampton police station.

One person was fined for travelling 166kmh in a 100kmh zone just outside of Rockhampton.

Another on Yeppoon Rd was caught doing 121kmh in an 80kmh zone.

But the most shocking was a driver on Musgrave St who was caught at 121kmh in a 60kmh zone.

Inspector Burgess said this behaviour needed to change.

“If behaviour like that does not change, that will create dangerous situations on our roads,” he said.

“People need to rethink their driving behaviour, whether they need to drive and whether they should even be driving under these circumstances.

bruce highway speeding mark burgess queensland police servce speeding fines
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one man has beautified a corner of Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon How one man has beautified a corner of Capricorn Coast

        News Keppel Sands artist creates an inviting art piece in coastal village.

        • 1st May 2020 2:00 PM
        • 1 THESKIPPER
        BREAKING: CQ is now officially coronavirus free

        premium_icon BREAKING: CQ is now officially coronavirus free

        News CENTRAL Queensland is officially coronavirus free after the last active case was...

        Croc ’snapped’ at a popular CQ fishing spot

        premium_icon Croc ’snapped’ at a popular CQ fishing spot

        Environment Local angler said it’s the first croc he has seen in the area for 30 years.

        REVEALED: 10 things to do within 50km of Rocky

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 things to do within 50km of Rocky

        News Itching to get out of the house this weekend? From midnight tonight, here’s what...