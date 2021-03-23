Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
News

Speedster thanks magistrate for minimum penalty

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young offender thanked a magistrate after she handed down the minimum penalty for his speeding offence.

James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen, 20, pleaded guilty to driving while his licence was high-speed suspended.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Dalpastro-Henttonen’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On January 6, at 4.50pm, Biloela police were conducting radar patrols on the Burnett Hwy at Dixalee.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police clocked a vehicle being driven by Dalpastro-Henttonen travelling at 114km/hr in a 100km/hr zone and he was intercepted for questioning.

He offered no lawful or emergent reason for driving while his licence was high-speed suspended, with his suspension set to end in February this year.

“I’ve still currently got my job, I thank you for giving me the minimum, I guess,” Dalpastro-Henttonen said in court.

Dalpastro-Henttonen was fined $550 on top of the $266 speeding fine issued by police and disqualified from driving for six months.

More Biloela Magistrates Court stories:

- Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

- Moura woman blames ‘mum defence mode’ for violent text

- ‘Leave now or I will stab you’: Man’s horrifying threat

burnett highway gladstonecourt gladstonecourt speeding speeding charge
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain boosts buyer confidence at weekly cattle sale

        Premium Content Rain boosts buyer confidence at weekly cattle sale

        Rural Steers reached 412c/kg at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday.

        New pathways for Rocky’s Botanic Gardens

        Premium Content New pathways for Rocky’s Botanic Gardens

        Council News The works were part of a $450,000 project funded by the Queensland Government’s...

        UPDATE: Person hospitalised after motorcycle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person hospitalised after motorcycle crash

        Breaking A man and woman were injured after their motorcycle crashed into a kangaroo.

        UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        News It is believed he was entrapped under a loader machine.