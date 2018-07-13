Speedway sedan prodigy takes out 5th spot in nationals

IN THE BLOOD: Braith Hogan has followed in his father's footsteps and came first in the 2018 junior sedan national titles last month

SPEEDWAY SEDANS: Braith Hogan is a chip off the old block.

Following in the footsteps of his speedway sedan racing father, Mark Hogan, the 15-year-old has been behind the wheel for three years.

Braith has also just returned from Darwin from the Australian Junior Sedans titles in fifth place across the country.

The junior titles included racers ranging from the age of 10 to 17-years-old.

This feat is not lost on the Emmaus College student, who revels in the competitiveness of the competition.

Especially when he is racing against his mates.

Along with Braith, four other Central Queensland racers travelled to Darwin to compete in the annual event which saw 60 cars from every state except Tasmania participate.

"The titles were over three nights,” Mark said.

"Thursday was a practise night where we had the opportunity to try different set-ups on the car and work out what suited that track and Braith best.

"Friday was qualifying races and Saturday was one more qualifying heat.

"They had the C-main, which was the lower 20 of the racers, the B-main, which was the next 20 and the four who come first in the B-main go into the A-man, which is the actual Australian title.”

Braith was one of the racers who qualified directly into A-main in 11th position.

"That meant he didn't have to go through other races because he automatically qualified for that title,” Mark said.

"He qualified at 11th and crossed the line at 7th, but after racing was completed the cars got checked for the legality of them.

"Unfortunately for them and fortunately for us, two other competitors who finished in front of Braith were disqualified due to some technical issues with cars so Braith was bumped up to 5th.”

Braith competed in a blue four-cylinder, fuel-injected, 1.5 litre Daihatsu Charade, which can get up to speeds of 100km/h around the track.

"We run second gear and rev to 6.5,” he said.

"We go and race everywhere we can in places like Mackay, Maryborough, Rockhampton and anywhere we can to get time on the seat.

"I've had a few feature wins: one at Blackwater, one at Rockhampton and a couple in Mackay.

"I was the Mackay Club Champion one year, which isn't just against the juniors, it's against every person in the club across all divisions.”

What sets the junior sedans apart from others is the restrictions placed on the vehicles' makes.

"There are restrictions on the size of the engine,” Mark said.

"That restricts the cars you can actually use.

"The car has to come out of the factory with an engine of 1.5 litre capacity or less.

"That makes it a lot more even for competitors.”

Mark and Braith wished to thank their major sponsors, Pedders Suspension Rockhampton, Bridge Street Tyre and Mechanical, Rockhampton Cheap As Is Cars and AA Signs.

"We couldn't have done it without their support,” Mark said.