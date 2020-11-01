Speedway young guns roar back to life in Piston Cup battle

SPEEDWAY: Roaring engines and cheering crowds have once again injected life back into Central Queensland’s quietened racing scene.

Over 100 competitors took to Rockhampton showgrounds, vying for McCosker Rocky Speedway’s annual Junior Sedan Piston Cup in the first major event since COVID-19 shutdowns.

McCosker Rocky Speedway President Daniel Pearce said it was fantastic to see the sport once again return to the dirt track – evident by the hundreds of spectators.

SPEEDWAY Junior Sedan Piston Cup Halloween Special: Grand Parade

“We do it every year, we get cars all the way up from Brisbane and cars all the way down from Mackay who go out there and compete for the top prize.”

“The response has just been overwhelming, that’s probably not even a big enough word for it,” Mr Pearce said.

Punters were treated to a heavily-stacked line-up including Bre Larsen and Kurtis Peall, JJ Hamilton and Bre Larsen – who all claimed Top Star honours.

Production sedans also delivered a handful of rising talent to the likes of Brady Hall, Michael Johnson and the Australian number one Joel Berkley.

However it was New Stars division drivers Tyson Jennings, Abby Smith and Sophie Montgomerie who took out the top three positions to claim the title.

Mr Pearce admitted his surprise at the event’s popularity among competitors.

“I didn’t expect that many [drivers], being that there have been other meetings run at Maryborough and up north.”

“I thought everyone would have had their fix for now, but the competitors kept coming and we had to stop them Friday afternoon, we just couldn’t take any more.”

The last minute influx, he explained, had come as result of the cancellation of Gympie’s meet.

“A fair few of them wanted to come up but we just couldn’t take them.”

“There’s no massive prize money up for grabs, it more shows that people just want to race. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Despite an obvious thirst for victory among the field, it was one significant crash – and subsequent damaged a fence – which bought the track to a standstill for close to 10 minutes.

Paramedics tend to a crash at the event

The major incident during the second heat of Junior New Star’s also resulted in one youngster entrapped in their vehicle for a short time as workers attempted to flip it up right.

“The racers a little bit shaken up, but fine otherwise. Protocol is that the junior racers are assessed in the ambulance.”

“That’s the safety aspect of the sport. In the cars we’ve got full roll cages, and a massive amount of protection gear and three-point racing harnesses,” he explained.