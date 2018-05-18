Speedy prisoner flees Rocky court room - second in a month

UPDATE 2.30PM: ONE second he was standing next to his defence lawyer and the next there was a gush of air as he sped past The Morning Bulletin reporter on his escape route out of the courtroom.

Joshua Stanley Mack fled the custody this morning from the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being sentenced to a six-month prison term with parole on July 18.

The 24-year-old had failed to report to police twice last year as per requirements under Queensland legislation.

He was the second man to flee custody from that courtroom in the past month.

Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, had a broken ankle, $14,000 SPER debt and was set to spend the night behind bars when he decided to have a cigarette while waiting for watch house officers to arrive in the court room and take him into custody.

He's sentencing had been adjourned one day while the sitting magistrate considered an appropriate sentence for his offending - he and his mates stole three golf buggies from the Capricorn Resort Golf Club worth $18,000 and took them on a joyride they were never recovered from.

Read more here: Is this the slowest escape from custody?

McConnell had sat down at the back of the courtroom while other matters were heard and he waited for officers, while Mack had been standing next to his defence lawyer - still at the bar table - when he decided to flee seconds after officers arrived in the room to take him to the watchhouse.

As officers exited the dock area to take him into custody about 9.40am, he fled the courtroom.

The officers chased after him, calling out for him to stop.

They caught him at the security desk and he was placed on the ground while they searched him and placed him in restraints.

10.30am: A MAN has just fled custody from inside the Rockhampton courthouse.

The 24-year-old had just been sentenced to six months jail with parole release after two months in custody.

He had failed to report as required by a court order

After Magistrate Cameron Press left the courtroom, the offender was waiting at the bar table until police officers arrive to take him into custody.

As officers exited the dock area to take him into custody, he fled the courtroom.

The officers chased after him, calling out for him to stop.

They caught him at the security desk and he was placed on the ground while they searched him and placed him in restraints.

The fleeing occurred about 9.40am.

More to follow.