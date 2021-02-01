Spend Valentines ‘painting’ the town red with your besties

Rockhampton’s Paint and Sip studios invite you to spend some quality time with your significant other this Valentine’s Day.

Or, if you’d rather hang with your girlie gaggle, make it a Galentines Party, a unique date night activity where you can embrace your inner artist.

Paint and Sip provides all the materials including the canvas, paints, easel, apron and the smooth tunes to set the mood.

All you need to take is your own drinks and nibbles. No experience is necessary, as the instructor will guide you step by step ensuring you have a memorable experience and your very own take home masterpiece.

Get ready to be creative as the Paint and Sip teacher guides you from start to finish.

Date: Sunday, 14th February

Time: 3pm – 6pm or 7pm – 10pm

Price: From $50 per person

Location: Paint and Sip Studio Rockhampton, Shop 2/138 George St, Rockhampton QLD 4700

Paint and Sip Studios is a COVID Safe Business.