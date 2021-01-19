SPENDING: Which mayoral candidates splurged the most?
Days before voting to decide Rockhampton’s next mayor, some may wonder where candidates got their money, how much they received, and how much they have spent.
Below is a list, current at the time of publication, that includes total campaign expenditure and the name of donors, their occupations, the amounts they gave, and any other information provided in their submissions to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.
Anyone not included has no declared donations or expenditure.
Note that the nomination fee of $250 is listed in the expenditure of some, but not all, candidates.
All candidates must provide a complete summary of their spending within 15 weeks of election day.
RUSSELL CLAUS
Donations: $6,996
Robert John Pleash, retiree, $2,500
Scott McGregor, landscape contractor, $2,000
Catherine George, clothing, $500
W. Ford, unknown, $499
C Ford, unknown, $499
Richard Ford, Capricorn Survey Group director and surveyor (does business with the council), $499
CSG Bank of Queensland account, unknown, $499
TONY WILLIAMS
Expenditure: $5,564.99
Donations: $5,700
Tony Williams, $5,700
SHANE LATCHAM
Expenditure: $3,707.58
Donations: $4,000
Shane Latcham, $4,000
DONNA KIRKLAND
Expenditure: $4,055
Donations: $9,681
Brett Kirkland, self-employed in car industry, $6,828.18 in items to do with advertising
Elizabeth Helen Stringer, unknown, $2,000 in the form of an electronic variable sign
Melody Joy Conaglen, cleaner, $500
Ergon Energy, refund from previous election campaign, $352.82
CHERIE RUTHERFORD
Expenditure: $4,826.49
ROB CROW
Expenditure: $2,636.05
Donations: $8,876
R & M Crow, retiree, $3,500
On Track Hire, $2,000
A Fenlon, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO, $1,000
Smith Bros (Investments) Pty Ltd, $1,000 in the form of electronic advertising
Tropical Auto Group Pty Ltd, $1,376 in the form of electronic advertising
CHRISTOPHER DAVIES
Expenditure: $250
JOHN REWALD
Expenditure: $4,713.21
Donations: $3,352
Pete Bramhall, disability support business owner, $2,000
Margaret and Daryl Cocker of Big Colour Works, $1,352.30 in the form of a 50 per cent discount for printing in order for Mr Rewald to support or oppose an unspecified issue at the election.
MIRANDA BROADBENT
Expenditure: $377
Donations: $417
Vicki-Lynn Benson, teacher, $300 in the form of digital advertising
Ben Scott, student, $40 in the form of digital art
Darren Broadbent, involved in environmental legislation, $77 in the form of digital advertising
NYREE JOHNSON
Expenditure: $13,609.33
Donations: $16,469
Brittany Louise Lauga, Member for Keppel, $6,000
Nathan Johnson, Johnson’s 4WD Repair Shop owner, $7,100
Johnson’s 4WD Repair Shop, $1,500
Nyree Johnson, $1,000
Ann-Louise Nolan, retiree, $500
Gavin Nolan, retiree, $369.3 in the form of timber and screws for corflutes