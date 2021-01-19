SPENDING: Which mayoral candidates splurged the most?

How much have candidates spent, and how much have they received, during their election campaigns?

Days before voting to decide Rockhampton’s next mayor, some may wonder where candidates got their money, how much they received, and how much they have spent.

Below is a list, current at the time of publication, that includes total campaign expenditure and the name of donors, their occupations, the amounts they gave, and any other information provided in their submissions to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Anyone not included has no declared donations or expenditure.

Note that the nomination fee of $250 is listed in the expenditure of some, but not all, candidates.

All candidates must provide a complete summary of their spending within 15 weeks of election day.

RUSSELL CLAUS

Donations: $6,996

Robert John Pleash, retiree, $2,500

Scott McGregor, landscape contractor, $2,000

Catherine George, clothing, $500

W. Ford, unknown, $499

C Ford, unknown, $499

Richard Ford, Capricorn Survey Group director and surveyor (does business with the council), $499

CSG Bank of Queensland account, unknown, $499

TONY WILLIAMS

Expenditure: $5,564.99

Donations: $5,700

Tony Williams, $5,700

SHANE LATCHAM

Expenditure: $3,707.58

Donations: $4,000

Shane Latcham, $4,000

DONNA KIRKLAND

Expenditure: $4,055

Donations: $9,681

Brett Kirkland, self-employed in car industry, $6,828.18 in items to do with advertising

Elizabeth Helen Stringer, unknown, $2,000 in the form of an electronic variable sign

Melody Joy Conaglen, cleaner, $500

Ergon Energy, refund from previous election campaign, $352.82

CHERIE RUTHERFORD

Expenditure: $4,826.49

ROB CROW

Expenditure: $2,636.05

Donations: $8,876

R & M Crow, retiree, $3,500

On Track Hire, $2,000

A Fenlon, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO, $1,000

Smith Bros (Investments) Pty Ltd, $1,000 in the form of electronic advertising

Tropical Auto Group Pty Ltd, $1,376 in the form of electronic advertising

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES

Expenditure: $250

JOHN REWALD

Expenditure: $4,713.21

Donations: $3,352

Pete Bramhall, disability support business owner, $2,000

Margaret and Daryl Cocker of Big Colour Works, $1,352.30 in the form of a 50 per cent discount for printing in order for Mr Rewald to support or oppose an unspecified issue at the election.

MIRANDA BROADBENT

Expenditure: $377

Donations: $417

Vicki-Lynn Benson, teacher, $300 in the form of digital advertising

Ben Scott, student, $40 in the form of digital art

Darren Broadbent, involved in environmental legislation, $77 in the form of digital advertising

NYREE JOHNSON

Expenditure: $13,609.33

Donations: $16,469

Brittany Louise Lauga, Member for Keppel, $6,000

Nathan Johnson, Johnson’s 4WD Repair Shop owner, $7,100

Johnson’s 4WD Repair Shop, $1,500

Nyree Johnson, $1,000

Ann-Louise Nolan, retiree, $500

Gavin Nolan, retiree, $369.3 in the form of timber and screws for corflutes