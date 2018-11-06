Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Spice Girls performing at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty
The Spice Girls performing at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty
Music

Spice Girls announce tour in epic video

by Staff writers and wires
6th Nov 2018 6:09 AM

THE Spice Girls are finally giving fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The 1990s girl group announced on Monday that they're getting the band back together for a UK stadium tour - but without Victoria Beckham, who reportedly is too busy with her fashion label.

"Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am," the Spice Girls posted on its social media pages, along with a video announcement.

 

The Spice Girls were huge in the 90s. Picture: Supplied
The Spice Girls were huge in the 90s. Picture: Supplied

Apart from Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the line-up includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Victoria Beckham has turned her focus elsewhere. Picture: Getty
Victoria Beckham has turned her focus elsewhere. Picture: Getty

Sadly for Aussie fans, there are currently only six shows scheduled - all in the United Kingdom. However, Mel B hinted on British panel show Loose Women yesterday that she and her fellow bandmates would like to go on a world tour in the future.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday.

Speculation of a reunion reached fever pitch in February when all five girls met up and teased that they were looking at new opportunities.

The rumours were resurrected last week when the line-up for the November 10 chat show The Jonathan Ross Show was uploaded to the website of TV channel ITV.

Ross is a longtime friend of the group, having cameo'd in their sadly not Oscar-nominated 1997 film Spice World.

"This week on The Jonathan Ross Show, in a TV exclusive, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner will be chatting together on the sofa. Plus, the hilarious John Bishop, and international pop icon Kylie Minogue, who'll also be performing a duet with Jack Savoretti," the blurb for the episode trumpets.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including Wannabe and Viva Forever.

They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

Related Items

Show More
counert emma bunton geri halliwell mel b mel c music spice girls tour

Top Stories

    ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    premium_icon ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    Politics Landry says the most critical infrastructure project is the Rockhampton ring road with a third bridge to divert 3000 heavy vehicles a day away from the CBD

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Surf Lake in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

    Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    premium_icon Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    Crime MAGISTRATE said violent nature towards partners was ingrained

    • 6th Nov 2018 6:11 AM
    Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    premium_icon Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    Business 20 years of mining for Coppabella

    • 6th Nov 2018 5:30 AM

    Local Partners