Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit

Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit

Heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Victoria has resulted in a “spider apocalypse”.

Thick blankets of spiderwebs across the Gippsland region have been captured in chilling photos shared online.

Thick blankets of spiderwebs in Gippsland after flooding in the region. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit

The photographs were posted to Reddit with the caption “if the floods weren’t enough, I give you, spider apocalypse”.

The East Gippsland region was hard hit in last week’s floods, which resulted in thousands of Victorians being evacuated from their homes.

The region was hard hit by flooding last week, with more rain forecast for later this week. Picture: jk409 / Reddit

Ballooning is a temporary survival tactic used by spiders to allow them to keep hunting while the ground dries out. Picture: jk409 / Reddit

Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground.

What’s occurring is known as ballooning, where cooler weather conditions have resulted in spiders covering stretches of land in cloudlike cobwebs in an attempt to shelter themselves from wet conditions on the ground.

It’s a temporary survival tactic that allows the creatures to continue to hunt while the ground dries out.

With more rain forecast for the end of this week, there’s a chance the arachnids will continue to make their presence known.

Another 50mm of rain could fall in East Gippsland this week.

Originally published as ‘Spider apocalypse’ hits flooded Victoria