Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit
Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit
News

‘Spider apocalypse’ hits flooded Victoria

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Jun 2021 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:49 PM

Heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Victoria has resulted in a “spider apocalypse”.

Thick blankets of spiderwebs across the Gippsland region have been captured in chilling photos shared online.

Thick blankets of spiderwebs in Gippsland after flooding in the region. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit
Thick blankets of spiderwebs in Gippsland after flooding in the region. Picture: hdjwiax / Reddit

The photographs were posted to Reddit with the caption “if the floods weren’t enough, I give you, spider apocalypse”.

The East Gippsland region was hard hit in last week’s floods, which resulted in thousands of Victorians being evacuated from their homes.

The region was hard hit by flooding last week, with more rain forecast for later this week. Picture: jk409 / Reddit
The region was hard hit by flooding last week, with more rain forecast for later this week. Picture: jk409 / Reddit
Ballooning is a temporary survival tactic used by spiders to allow them to keep hunting while the ground dries out. Picture: jk409 / Reddit
Ballooning is a temporary survival tactic used by spiders to allow them to keep hunting while the ground dries out. Picture: jk409 / Reddit

Like humans, it appears the spiders have sought higher, dryer ground.

What’s occurring is known as ballooning, where cooler weather conditions have resulted in spiders covering stretches of land in cloudlike cobwebs in an attempt to shelter themselves from wet conditions on the ground.

It’s a temporary survival tactic that allows the creatures to continue to hunt while the ground dries out.

With more rain forecast for the end of this week, there’s a chance the arachnids will continue to make their presence known.

Another 50mm of rain could fall in East Gippsland this week.

Originally published as ‘Spider apocalypse’ hits flooded Victoria

Just In

    Cruel Magpies blow

    Cruel Magpies blow
    • 16th Jun 2021 2:31 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        Premium Content CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        News The incident occurred about 11.30am on Wednesday.

        Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        Premium Content Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        News There will be four days of camping, food and drinks service, as well as...

        Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        News Paramedics took him to Rockhampton Hospital following the incident.

        REPLAYS: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Rugby League Qld schoolboys rugby league: Catch the two game replays on this website.