Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday - the highest number in almost a month - as lockdown measures were eased in some states.
Australia reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday - the highest number in almost a month - as lockdown measures were eased in some states.
Health

Spike in Aussie cases as lockdowns ease

by Alle McMahon
16th May 2020 6:15 AM

Australia reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in almost a month yesterday.

Thirty cases were confirmed on Friday, with two in Queensland, eight in New South Wales and 20 in Victoria, where two outbreaks at a McDonald's restaurant and meat processing facility continue to grow.

The spike comes as lockdown measures were eased in some states.

"We need to remain vigilant," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

"We must maintain physical distancing, practice hygiene and self-isolation when ill. These are common sense actions to ensure we don't create a second wave of this serious disease, as we have seen in other countries once they have relaxed their stringent regulations."

In total, Australia has recorded 7024 cases of COVID-19, with 3071 in New South Wales, 1543 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 554 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 98.

coronaviruspromo

 

Originally published as Spike in Aussie cases as lockdowns ease

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Anna's lockdown dating shock

    Anna's lockdown dating shock
    • 16th May 2020 6:58 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livingstone appears firm on GKI position

        premium_icon Livingstone appears firm on GKI position

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council appears steadfast about its responsibility for maintenance of a water pipeline to Great Keppel Island.

        Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist

        premium_icon Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist

        News Queensland’s Local Councils have teamed up with an ambitious plan to kick start the...

        Nursing centre case the ‘perfect storm’ for covid cluster

        premium_icon Nursing centre case the ‘perfect storm’ for covid cluster

        Health Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland president Phill Tsingos has backed...

        Tender documents reveals plans for Rocky motorsport precinct

        premium_icon Tender documents reveals plans for Rocky motorsport precinct

        News The first stage is to include the design and construction of a speedway track.