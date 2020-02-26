Spike in patients at CQ’s emergency departments

Some of the team at Rockhampton Hospital ED (from left) Dr Sajan Sawhney, Dr Tim Neve, nurse educator Alice Brandt, registered nurse Christina Sykes, Dr Raj Sandha and exercise physiologist James Bevitt.

CENTRAL Queensland’s public hospitals had a busy start to 2020, with 11,250 patients through emergency departments for the month of January.

This was a 6 per cent rise from last year.

There were 73 category one (sickest or most seriously injured) patients treated in CQ hospitals in January and every one of those was seen within the clinically recommended time, which is immediately.

This was a rise from 56 category one patients in ­December. On top of those ED numbers, CQ hospitals carried out 493 elective surgeries in the month of January - up from 457 in January last year.

Central Queensland Health chief executive Steve Williamson said he was proud of the multi-disciplinary teams who were on the frontline, ­delivering top quality 24/7 health care to Central Queenslanders.

“Our teams right across the board work very hard to ensure patients are seen when they need to be,” he said.

“Despite those numbers, there was an average wait time to treatment of just 10 minutes across all five triage categories.

“That’s an impressive achievement.”

Mr Williamson said CQ teams put a big focus on patients getting their elective surgery on time, with most (97.4 per cent) having their procedure within clinical guidelines.

“Our priority is to ensure our patients are seen where and when they need to be seen to ensure they get the best possible outcomes,” he said.

“Our teams right across the board work extremely hard to make that happen, and on behalf of the community I offer them a big thank you.”