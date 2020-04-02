Spin wizard keen to don the green and gold again

APPETITE WHETTED: Rockhampton's Sean Walsh has already represented Australia at the 2018 Deaf T20 World Cup in India. Picture: Luke Williams

APPETITE WHETTED: Rockhampton's Sean Walsh has already represented Australia at the 2018 Deaf T20 World Cup in India. Picture: Luke Williams

CRICKET: Rockhampton’s Sean Walsh is determined to don the green and gold again and he has taken a huge stride towards doing just that.

The 22-year-old has been named in the 17-strong national training squad, from which a final 15 will be selected for the Deaf ICC World Cup in Dubai next year.

Selection was based on performances at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, previous National Deaf Squad experience and the potential to improve.

A talented off-spinner, Walsh made his Australian debut at the Deaf T20 World Cup in India in 2018, finishing the tournament as the team’s leading wicket-taker.

He describes his first international event as “an experience and a half” and is keen to do it all again.

“I’m incredibly excited to be selected in my second camp squad after an amazing experience in 2018 where we had a fantastic group of players,” he said.

Sean Walsh playing for Queensland on the opening day of the 2020 National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Geelong. Picture: Grant Treeby

“I’m incredibly motivated to wear the green and gold again as I feel my game has come a long way in the 18 months since I last played for Australia.

“I think that second time around I will be much better, both skill-wise and mentally.”

Walsh made the move to Brisbane last year for work and to advance his cricket, playing for Ashgrove in the Sub-­Districts A-grade competition.

He will line up with Norths in premier grade in the 2020-21 season.

Walsh also represented Queensland in January at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Geelong, taking a wicket in both games that Queensland played before the event was abandoned due to the bushfires.

Walsh and his fellow squad members have access to a state, satellite coaching program and will attend a three-day camp – the date and location of which will be decided once the COVID-19 situation has been resolved.

Despite the current restrictions, Walsh is continuing to fine-tune his game.

“I will be doing a lot of work on my own down at the local nets here at Norths as well as at the National Cricket Centre gym and nets when they re-open,” he said.

“I’ve been working hard on my off spinners and my goal is to cement my place as the No.1 spinner in the Australian team and keep progressing to challenge myself against the best batters in the world.”