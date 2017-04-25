Anzac spirit touches CQ with biggest crowd ever in Rocky

"IF they weren't in the parade, they were on the side of the road."

This is what the Rockhampton Anzac Day committee chair and councillor Rose Swadling said after the 2017 Anzac Day march through the CBD.

Cr Swadling said it was one of the biggest marches Rockhampton had seen, both in the number of people in the march and the number of people watching on the side of the road.

She said even the numbers at the dawn service were great with about 10,000 people attending the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

On the Capricorn Coast, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said there were about 2000 people that attended the Yeppoon dawn service.

"It was a very moving service," he said.

Cr Ludwig said both the dawn service and the morning service at the cenotaph had serving service men speak - one about the history of war and the other about the Last Post.

"They were thought provoking," he said.

It is believed about 5000 attended the Emu Park dawn service.

Cr Swadling thanked the Rockhampton Anzac Day committee for their high motivation and dedication to producing the 'best' parade.

She also thanked the veterans, schools and community members for their contributions to the commemorative services.

"Everybody has been touched by the spirit of Anzac and what it means to us," Cr Swadling said.

"People are proud of who they are and where they have come from."

Services were also head at Gracemere and Mt Morgan.