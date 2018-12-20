Spirit of giving fills Christmas season

Tim and Krista Andrews from the Salvation Army Carindale Corps are inundated with donations of toys to be packed and distributed to struggling families over Christmas. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

THE generosity of the southeast suburbs has shone through for those families struggling to make Christmas time a joyous occasion.

Thousands of toys, gifts and food have been donated to organisations like Carina's Salvation Army and Carindale's Citipointe Church.

An army of volunteers have descended on those centres in the past week to undertake the massive job of packing the hampers.

A sea of Christmas hampers fill the Citipointe Church at Carindale.

Citipointe Church is a sea of red today with more than 1000 Christmas hampers filling the church for the annual hamper hand out day.

Members of the church rallied together to pack the free hampers full of festive food items yesterday at the church at 322 Wecker Rd, Carindale.

The local community then enjoyed a free sausage sizzle and children's activities.

Senior Pastor of Citipointe Church Mark Ramsey said Christmas could be difficult for many families in these tough economic times - adding extra stress to an already stretched budget.

"Right now there are stressed households feeling the financial pressure of Christmas and we can help," he said.

"We love blessing our local community at Christmas time when many people need to experience blessing the most."

Citipointe Church celebrate the Christmas season with the surrounding community today with their annual hamper handout day.

Salvation Army Carindale Corps Captain Krista Andrews said Christmas time was not only a time when the community came together to rejoice but also a time when the Salvos were needed the most.

"December is a time where we have the opportunity to return to the community and to give hope and that is our focus in a busy season," she said

Salvation Army Carindale Corps soldier Don Ford and Captain Krista Andrews collect for their Christmas appeal. Picture: Brian Bennion

"Across the world, Christmas time, while it's a joyous and beautiful time, for some families it is very challenging.

"Our role, all we really want to do is to come alongside people and we want to make sure they have a great Christmas."