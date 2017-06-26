Splash of red at Rockhampton Cup race day

BEST DRESSED: Simone Butschle, Joshua Beeson, Lorraine Tree and Tara Duggan at the races.

IT was created and sewn together in the space of a week with fittings taking place in a legal office in Mackay.

Simone Butschle, 26, who won the Best Dressed Ladies 18-40 at the Rockhampton Cup on Saturday, spoke with The Morning Bulletin about how her outfit came together.

Fashions on the Field winners:

Best Dressed Ladies under 40 - Simone Butschle

Best Dressed Man - Joshua Beeson

Best Dressed Ladies over 40 - Lorraine Tee

Best Millinery - Tara Duggan

The Mackay resident said a local mother-daughter design team, Bell Cappello, make her race day outfit.

She said Jannine, the mother, is right around the corner from her workplace.

"She had that together for me in a week,” Miss Butschle said.

"We had fittings in my office in my lunch breaks.

"Originally I wanted a top and skirt that was bronze, but it turned out so different.”

She said Jannine had the red material in her work- shop and the design process just went from there.

"The little cut-out feature in the dress, they had done that before ... but she just expanded it more for the winning feature on the front,” Miss Butschle said.

"She made the fascinator as well. I said 'a crown' and she said 'okay'.”

This was not the first fashions on the field that Miss Bustchle has won and she's always worn some- thing created by Bell Cappello.

She said she won in the fashions on the field at the Melbourne Cup race event at Mackay last year and the Classic Ladies category at the Burdekin races in North Queensland as well.

"The country races are the most fun so it's worth travelling,” she said.

Miss Butschle said most of her race day outfits can cost anywhere from $300 upwards, but she is lucky that she has a lot of shoes, handbags and jewellery she can match to new outfits.