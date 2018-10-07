Menu
Zimmerman separates wide tri bra in textured rust, $160; Zimmerman separates contrast bind pant in rust rose, $95.
Fashion & Beauty

Splash out on swimwear this summer

by CHANTAY LOGAN
7th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

Itsy bitsy teenie weenie bikinis may be making a comeback, but with plenty of figure-flattering alternatives you won't be afraid to come out of the water.

Classic colour-blocked one-pieces are forever fashionable for David Jones ambassador Jess Gomes, who has collaborated on her own line with Jets.

"There are a lot of brights and pastels (this season), but I like something in black and white that makes you feel good and comfortable about being on the beach,” she says.

The devil is in the detail when it comes to flattering your figure. A high-cut style is your shortcut to supermodel legs or take advantage of the elongating effect of a plunging neckline if you're petite.

Colour blocking helps here too - choose a solid shade if you want to look taller.

Ruching is a master at showing off the contours of your curves while concealing any areas you're less confident about (or hiding the evidence after a long lunch).

Built-in bras or cups are another godsend for fuller figures.

Fashion: All looks at David Jones, davidjones.com.au

Location: Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, peppers.com.au/soul-surfers-paradise/

Model: Jayde Stella

The Sunshine Coast Daily

