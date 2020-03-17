Splendour's huge decision after 'careful consideration'

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2020 will be a spring affair, with the music festival rescheduled to October 23-25 at North Byron Parklands.

The event sold out 50,000 tickets within an hour last month after the line-up was announced, including Tyler The Creator, Flume and many more.

All tickets purchased for the original Splendour July dates are valid for entry on the new October dates.

Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly.

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund.

Those on the waiting list, refunded tickets will go on a special ticket release in the coming weeks.

For anyone looking for camping tickets, organisers are hoping to be back soon with a solution.

Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a statement that the festival was delayed in response to the Federal Government's ban on public gatherings in excess of 500 people.

"In these unpredictable times, (and) in an effort to ensure a safe Splendour in the Grass experience, we will reschedule the 20th anniversary edition to the new dates in October," they said.

Organisers said the health and safety of the community was their number one priority.

"After careful consideration and consultation with our artists, crew and stakeholders, in these unpredictable times we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to move Splendour in the Grass 2020 out of the winter months," they said.

"We are not expecting any major upsets to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour.

"Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator who have all confirmed their attendance for these new dates alongside most others.

"As this is moving quickly and we work through the detail there will be some programming changes but we are confident that rescheduling to October - a one off Spring edition of Splendour - is the best way to ensure we present the Splendour experience you all know and love.

"We understand that many of our patrons have already made plans for July and we trust local accommodation and travel providers will act in the best interests of all to accommodate these changes without penalty. Huge thanks for your ongoing support and we'll see you in October."