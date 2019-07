Livingstone Shire Council mayor, Bill Ludwig a.k.a the Silver Fox proudly sports his new beard while getting things done for the Capricorn Coast.

THIS morning's meeting to hand down the 2019/20 Livingstone Shire budget has come to a standstill.

Mayor Bill Ludwig called a vote to allow the budget to proceed but only three of the seven councillors have voted in favour.

The major sticking point is the landlord tax, which has been an ongoing issue in Livingstone since it was introduced in last year's budget without unanimous support.

Cr Ludwig has called an adjournment.

More to come.