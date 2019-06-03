Spoilt Maroons need to get around their skipper

Daly Cherry-Evans smiles after being announced as Maroons captain during the State of Origin series launch for the QLD Maroons in Brisbane on Monday.

OPINION

I LOVE the story of Daly Cherry-Evans.

I have to confess, I was a Manly fan as a young bloke, but when Andrew Johns put Darren Alberts in for that last-gasp try in 1997, the tears flowed.

My cousin, in his Knights jersey, well he had a field day.

I can still see Alberts jumping up and down, clear as anything.

Broken hearted, I declared I couldn't support my beloved Sea Eagles again. And I didn't.

I know, what a fan.

So from then on I began what has been, to be fair, a fairly dark journey as a Bulldogs fan.

But I've always had a soft spot for the boys from Brookvale.

One thing I've never understood was the hate for DCE.

Queenslanders shunned him when he walked away from a $4 million deal with the Gold Coast Titans, to cement himself as a $10 million man and stay at Manly.

In an industry where your career can be cut short in a second, who could begrudge him securing his future?

Answer.

All and sundry north of the border.

Why?

I have no idea.

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs celebrates following their win over the Dragons in the Second Semi Final between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George-Illawarra Dragons in Week 2 of the NRL Finals Series at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, September 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAN HIMBRECHTS

Their much-vaunted hero, Greg Inglis, did the same thing, but to the Broncos, a few years earlier.

He had a handshake deal to come to Red Hill and backflipped on it to stick with the Storm.

Was there mass outrage, condemnation, hate even, directed at him for that?

I saw nothing like the scale of abuse DCE was subject to when he walked away from the Titans.

And this was the Broncos GI bailed on!

Who knew the Gold Coast had so many fans.

Was it because DCE was a well-spoken, clean-cut guy?

He wasn't raw enough, or not enough of a mercurial talent to excuse any indiscretion?

It always struck me as extremely harsh treatment of a very good footballer.

Queenslanders have long been blessed with an over-abundance of talent.

As we strugglers south of the border put up with failed halves combination after failed halves combination, we watched on as DCE sat down the pecking order, knowing it would take a miracle to ever earn a jersey.

We would've taken him in a heartbeat.

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles during the Round 7 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Lottoland in Sydney, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JOEL CARRETT

The bloke is class.

The football he played alongside Kieran Foran in the 2011 season, which culminated in a premiership, was sublime, and he's strung plenty of impressive seasons up since then.

He'd also quietly carved up Queensland Cup for the Sunshine Coast, and has a swag of awards to his name, including a rookie of the year, halfback of the year and he's come within a whisker of a Dally M Medal.

DCE is quality.

So it was nice to see Maroons fans finally acknowledge it last year, when he turned in a star performance to prevent a series clean sweep.

Shame it took you all so long. I hope DCE stars, just not too much.