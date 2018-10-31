Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPOOKTACULAR: The staff at Northside Plaza's Malouf Pharmacy love dressing up for Halloween each year.
SPOOKTACULAR: The staff at Northside Plaza's Malouf Pharmacy love dressing up for Halloween each year. Maddelin McCosker
News

Spooky community spirit at Malouf Pharmacy

Maddelin McCosker
by
31st Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY involvement knows no bounds at Northside Plaza's Malouf Pharmacy with staff getting into the Halloween spirit.

Celebrating All Hallows' Eve every year, the team at Malouf's certainly went bigger and better this year with staff dressing up as characters from The Wizard of Oz, fairies, Where's Wally?, and zombies.

All done in an effort to bring the community together to celebrate a day that is enjoyed across the world.

Toni Cowan, retail manager at the pharmacy, said the staff love this day each year.

Toni Cowan, Retail Manager at Malouf Pharmacy at Northside Plaza, says the day is a great way to open lines of communication with customers and helps with community inclusiveness.
Toni Cowan, Retail Manager at Malouf Pharmacy at Northside Plaza, says the day is a great way to open lines of communication with customers and helps with community inclusiveness. Maddelin McCosker

"We are doing this to get involved with the community and having a dress up day,” she said.

"It's a good way to have a bit of fun in-store to promote Halloween.

"We do this every year and we do it with most big events.”

Not to be outdone by the costumes from last year, Ms Cowan said customers love to come in and see how everyone dressed up.

"We try to go bigger and better every year,” she said.

"We announced it about two weeks ago and all the staff started planning their costumes.”

Anna Janes and Karl Ward got into the Halloween spirit for Malouf's annual Halloween Special.
Anna Janes and Karl Ward got into the Halloween spirit for Malouf's annual Halloween Special. Maddelin McCosker

Aimed at community inclusiveness, the day opens a new line of communication between staff at Malouf's and their customers.

"I think it is all about taking part in the community and making people feel good and giving a bit of extra laughter,” Ms Cowan said.

"Life isn't always supposed to be boring so it adds that little bit of excitement.

"We also have a lot of international people that work here and they celebrate it in their birth countries and they now work with us too so it's an element of bringing the international community into us and making them feel as though we have taken on part of their culture.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    Weather PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools – it’s about to get hot. Here's the forecast from Mackay to Ballina.

    Bucket loads of rain falls on Central Queensland

    premium_icon Bucket loads of rain falls on Central Queensland

    Weather Parts of the region recorded over 100mm in 24 hours

    Man yells at couple: 'You know who I am. I am the dragon'

    premium_icon Man yells at couple: 'You know who I am. I am the dragon'

    Crime 'Dragon' smashed man's head into wall multiple times

    Local Partners