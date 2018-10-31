Spooky community spirit at Malouf Pharmacy

SPOOKTACULAR: The staff at Northside Plaza's Malouf Pharmacy love dressing up for Halloween each year.

COMMUNITY involvement knows no bounds at Northside Plaza's Malouf Pharmacy with staff getting into the Halloween spirit.

Celebrating All Hallows' Eve every year, the team at Malouf's certainly went bigger and better this year with staff dressing up as characters from The Wizard of Oz, fairies, Where's Wally?, and zombies.

All done in an effort to bring the community together to celebrate a day that is enjoyed across the world.

Toni Cowan, retail manager at the pharmacy, said the staff love this day each year.

"We are doing this to get involved with the community and having a dress up day,” she said.

"It's a good way to have a bit of fun in-store to promote Halloween.

"We do this every year and we do it with most big events.”

Not to be outdone by the costumes from last year, Ms Cowan said customers love to come in and see how everyone dressed up.

"We try to go bigger and better every year,” she said.

"We announced it about two weeks ago and all the staff started planning their costumes.”

Anna Janes and Karl Ward got into the Halloween spirit for Malouf's annual Halloween Special. Maddelin McCosker

Aimed at community inclusiveness, the day opens a new line of communication between staff at Malouf's and their customers.

"I think it is all about taking part in the community and making people feel good and giving a bit of extra laughter,” Ms Cowan said.

"Life isn't always supposed to be boring so it adds that little bit of excitement.

"We also have a lot of international people that work here and they celebrate it in their birth countries and they now work with us too so it's an element of bringing the international community into us and making them feel as though we have taken on part of their culture.”