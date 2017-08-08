Sport, China, CBD big on council's agenda

TODAY'S Rockhampton Regional Council meeting has plenty of interesting items on the agenda.

Here's five things that will be discussed:

1: As Rocky Regional Council completes a $30 million-plus Riverbank redevelopment, councillors will today turn their focus to a report titled, Lively Quay St Activation.

2: Last year RRC signed a friendship partnership with Chinese city, Zhenjiang. Today, councillors will discuss a report on proposed international travel to China.

3: It is that time of year when everyone is thinking football finals. Today councillors will look at a notice of motion presented by councillor Tony Williams. The motion will consider a master planning and integrated sport and recreation precinct for The Common.

4: Still with sporting focus, a report about the Rockhampton Hockey Association Project will be considered in closed session. There is currently a plan to relocate the hockey fields to new facilities in Parkhurst.

5: And in another closed session report, councillors will look at a report about the acquisition of an easement at Stanwell for access purposes for a Mt Morgan Radio Tower Transmission site.