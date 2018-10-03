Sport club fraud accused's defence team 'caught by surprise'

THE defence team for the former president of the former president of a Central Queensland sporting body accused of fraud has been 'caught by surprise'.

Ian John Coombe, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000 was set to be sentenced for the crime in the Rockhampton District Court.

Before sentencing proceedings started this morning, the court heard the defence was disputing one of facts proposed by the crown.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips told the court the crown alleged the fraudulently obtained loan caused the winding up of the club.

It will be alleged that in June 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body Central Queensland Rugby Union.

Defence barrister Steve Zillman said the defence contested that point, saying the club had been "struggling for many, many years” and had been "topped up” by his client's own funds.

"The club was essentially insolvent for many years,” he said.

"It was running because my client propped it up.

"He only sought the money owed.”

Mr Zillman said the club owed Coombe $500,000 and due to the club be unable to pay him back, he, without authority, obtained the loan.

He said when the club's directors decided to go into voluntary administration in August 2015, the loan was not due.

Mr Zillman said this allegation of causation of the club's collapse was not in the draft statement of facts provided to the defence team months ago.

"That first arose around 4pm yesterday,” Mr Zillman said.

He said defence contacted crown at 8.15am this morning about the issue.

Mr Zillman said defence alleges it was not necessary for the club to go into voluntary administration at August, saying they could have contacted the lender and sought to come to other arrangements.

The court heard both defence and crown hope to have the dispute resolved today and the matter has been adjourned until 1pm.