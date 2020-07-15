Sport facility upgrades boosted by $1.3M investment

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said nine regional projects will be completed by June, 2021 with funding from the Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

A RANGE of facility upgrades will take place across the Isaac region as part of a $1.39 million investment.

Moranbah, Middlemount and Clermont are among the towns that will receive sporting facility upgrades as part of the Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

Isaac Regional Council received $1.39 million which Mayor Anne Baker said was a very welcome injection of funds.

“Funding of nine projects nominated by Council is an initiative of the Queensland Government, with the money coming 100 per cent from the COVID Works for Queensland program,” she said.

“This funding will support jobs and provide residents with a range of important community assets.

“Sporting groups and communities have been talking to their local councillors about these projects and will be very excited to see they are now able to go ahead.”

Mrs Baker said all projects were required to be completed by June 30, 2021.

The projects to be funded are:

Clermont – Netball Toilets $315,000

Dysart – Centenary Park – Replace Playground Equipment and Softfall $87,608

Dysart – Town Entrance Statement $80,192

Middlemount – Tennis Court Lighting and Switchboard Upgrade $88,781

Moranbah – AFL Field Lighting $370,000

Nebo – Showgrounds Amenities Block $261,173

St Lawrence Cemetery – Shade and Memorial Wall $74,894

Coastal Halls – External upgrades and painting $97,000

Clairview – Amenities Block Backup Generator $15,352