Sportability Carnival creates opportunities for CQ athletes

ROLE MODEL: Amanda Fraser will at the carnival to talk to aspiring athletes. Steph Allen

THERE was nothing that was going to stop Amanda Fraser for achieving her dream at competing at the paralympics.

The Emerald-born Rockhampton woman first stepped onto the world stage in 2000 when she won two bronzes in swimming at the Sydney games, and two silvers in 2004 at Athens and in 2008 at Beijing.

Despite having a disability, the Aquajets coach reached goals many of us only dream of. And she's here to let other aspiring athletes know just how much they can achieve.

Fraser and fellow paralympian Karni Liddell will be discussing their journeys at the CQ Sportability Carnival this month.

"There are sports available for people with disabilities... it's about believing in yourself and knowing you can do more,” Fraser said.

The carnival is a collaboration between Sport and Recreation Queensland and Plan Partners - a leading provider of NDIS Plan Management and Support Coordination - which aims to promote the benefits of competing in a sporting club for people with a disability.

Plan Partners CEO, Sean Dempsey, said SportAbility gives people with disability and their families an opportunity to explore the world of sports in a low-pressure environment.

"Getting involved in a local sporting club, no matter what your ability, can be hugely beneficial - not just to your physical health, but also your mood, sense of belonging and many other important facets of well-being,” Dempsey said.

"SportAbility allows people with disability to explore these benefits, and discover opportunities they may not have realised are out there, in a fun, relaxed and supporting setting.”

The NDIS has unlocked many avenues for people with disability to get involved in local sporting clubs and associations - both on and off the field. By bringing the sport and disability sectors together, SportAbility highlights how people can join in, in a way that's practical and NDIS-focussed.

"At Plan Partners we aim to help our customers bring their NDIS plans to life, so they can focus on the things that matter to them. This exciting new event is built around that goal, and we're excited to be bringing it to the people of Rockhampton,” Dempsey said.