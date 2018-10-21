Sporting club celebrates huge milestone

MOUNT Morgan's Welfare Bowls Club kicked off its one-hundredth birthday celebrations with a morning match last weekend.

The centenary falls sometime this month, but the exact date of the club's genesis is uncertain.

President Wally Edwards said the club had celebrated "different dates over a period of time”.

An official celebration was held at the club (located on Thompson Ave) on Sunday with a morning game on the green and a luncheon in the clubhouse.

Mr Edwards has promoted the club to attract newcomers to sign up and try the sport with barefoot bowls and other events throughout the year.

President Wally Edwards said he had found the club was taken over by the club members from the Mount Morgan Mine site in 1984. Sean Fox

"That's always been our aim in this club, trying to get more people involved...we're all for the community,” he said.

"This club has a lot of history in the past and we try to encourage people to come back to the club and get more involved.”

About 11 years ago, Mr Edwards started to participate in bowls at Mount Morgan's Dee Bowls Club near Horse Creek.

The Mount Morgan man transferred to the Welfare Bowls Club in 2012 and was appointed president last year.

And since he stepped into the role, Mr Edwards and his fellow members have shown their vision and dedication to the club.

The clubhouse has been renovated, with painting to be done.

Work on the interior of the clubhouse was completed in time for the celebrations.

"It's been on the drawing board for a while; we actually got a grant through for the paint job,” Mr Edwards said.

"It's something for the public to look forward to, coming down and having a look at the club and seeing what we've done over the last six months.”

Mr Edwards said after researching the club's history last year, he asked the council for more details of the premises.

They found it was a freehold lease, owned by its members.

"I believe it was taken over by the club members from the mine site back in 1984,” Mr Edwards said.

At the moment, between 40 to 45 members meet twice a week, Tuesday afternoons and Sunday mornings.

In the warmer months, members will meet on Friday nights and Sunday mornings to beat the heat.

Always looking for new ways to support the community, the club has also encouraged local schools to come and practise their skills.

"Last year, they came down for about three months during the course of the year,” he said.

"If you feel like a game, come down and see us...we've got new bowls for people to use for free.

"Support your local clubs.”

Welfare Bowls Club is at 2 Thompson Ave, Mount Morgan.

Phone 4938 1131.