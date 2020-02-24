Menu
SPORTING COUP: The Rocky and Capricorn Coast Outrigger Canoe clubs will co-host the 2020 AOCRA national marathon event for OC1-V1-OC2 canoes in November. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Sporting coup: Country’s best bound for Cap Coast

Pam McKay
24th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
OUTRIGGING: The Rocky and Capricorn Coast outrigger canoe clubs have scored a major coup, chosen to co-host the 2020 AOCRA national marathon event for OC1-V1-OC2 canoes.

The event, to be staged from Emu Park on November 7 and 8, will draw leading paddlers from across the country.

The program will include four events, with the signature event a 20km down-winder along the Capricorn coastline.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the clubs’ success at the weekend’s Sydney Harbour Challenge, where their combined crews won a gold and a bronze medal.

Race director Kathy Barsby, who was part of the gold-medal winning crew, said the Capricorn Coast offered a climate and ocean conditions that rivalled the best locations for competitive outrigger canoe racing in Australia.

“We’re hoping to attract more than 300 competitors,” she said.

“We have a fantastic location and a great course, and a lot of experience in running events of this calibre.”

Barsby said the nationals would attract a highly competitive field, including an experienced local contingent.

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast paddlers were no strangers to national and international racing, having represented their clubs at Molokai (Hawaii), AOCRA Nationals (Mooloolaba) and at events from Port Douglas (Marlin Coast Challenge) to Sydney (Sydney Harbour Challenge) in the past year.

Barsby said the nationals would also provide an economic boon, with the host clubs keen to promote the region and all it had to offer.

“The best part of hosting such a prestigious event is to be able to showcase our region,” she said.

“Our club members have a passion and love for our water, and we are keen to promote where we live and paddle.”

