Lynn and Maxwell join in to helping bushfire victims

Every six Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn hits in the Big Bash will result in a $250 donation for bushfire victims. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

CHRIS Lynn's six-hitting obsession is set to deliver a huge cash windfall for Australia's battling firefighters.

The Brisbane Heat captain has joined tennis stars in pledging donations this summer.

Lynn has pledged to donate $250 for every time he clears the boundary in the Big Bash League.

Lynn has already whacked 12 sixes this summer, meaning his donation total is already at $3000, and his theatrics could deliver even more money given the Heat have at least eight games left in the tournament.

Lynn's pledge was immediately matched by Melbourne Stars gun Glenn Maxwell, one of the BBL's most exciting batsmen.

Maxwell has already clubbed nine sixes in the tournament.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

Lynn has hit by far the most sixes in Big Bash history, with his tally of 135 nearly double his nearest rival Aaron Finch (70). Maxwell is third on the list with 69.

"For every six I hit in this year's Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal," Lynn tweeted on Friday morning.

"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country."

Maxwell followed up Lynn's pledge within an hour: "Love it Lynny!!

"I'll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now."

The pledges of Lynn and Maxwell came after Aussie tennis trio Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman vowed to donate cash for every ace they hit this summer.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. 😂😂😂 #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

I’m not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/eIwIH0xTXT — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 2, 2020

"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I'll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer," Kyrgios tweeted.

De Minaur upped it to $250 because "I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you mate".

Millman said he would chuck in $100 for every ace he hit.

The tennis stars are on court at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Friday to kick off the Australian summer of tennis.

And rising US basketball star LaMelo Ball has donated one month of his NBL salary to victims.

LaMelo Ball is helping out as well.

"It's sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own" the NBA-bound guard said.

"My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."

Ball's minder, Jermaine Jackson, said the Illawarra Hawks guard felt compelled to help out after seeing the devastation of lost homes and lives.

The Hawks will be raising money for the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal, which is also helping victims of Australia's bushfires.