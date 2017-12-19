Sporting mascot a hit with the kids at Rocky Hospital

GENEROUS DONATION: Nurse Unit Manager Sally Hillman accepts a generous donation of $2417.07 from Col Capra and Mat O'Brien.

COLONEL Capra spent Monday afternoon with outpatients at the Rockhampton Base Hospital children's ward for a special cause.

The Capras rugby league team mascot was joined by his pal and Staff Representative Mat O'Brien, who are together helping children in need this Christmas.

"We have been raising funds for the children's ward at Rockhampton base for the last 12 months, between money boards, online auctions and raffles,” Mr O'Brien said.

Together, they have raised $2417 for the facility and handed the cheque to Nurse Unit Manager at Rockhampton Base Hospital, Sally Hillman upon their visit on Monday.

They also brought along some presents and Capras merchandise for the children at the ward ahead of Christmas Day.

Colonel Capra had auctioned jerseys which proved to be a success.

The final auction was held earlier this month.

An indigenous jersey, designed by Darumbal man Ray Garret, was sold to SMW Group for $500.

Colonel Capra also organised a Melbourne Storm auction in November.

One of the club's players, Tim Glasby donated his jersey and signed it for the lucky winner, "Mr Anonymous” who paid $850.

"The community's support over the past 2 years has been amazing and thank you to everyone involved in helping me put smiles on kids faces,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Whether it be through donating auction items, making bids or buying raffle tickets.. it is greatly appreciated not only by me but also every child and staff member that will benefit from the donated money.”

Colonel Capra looked forward to helping the children's ward in the new year.