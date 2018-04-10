Sporting stars united for awareness clothing brand

Manly Sea Eagles player Daly Cherry Evans has jumped on board to become an ambassador for Soldiers United.

JACOB West, is one half of the heart and soul behind mental illness awareness clothing brand, Soldiers United.

The Rockhampton man has received surmounting support not just from the public but from elite sporting icons.

At the start of the year, captain of the Kookaburras and hockey legend, Mark Knowles, jumped on board as an ambassador of the growing brand.

"Mark Knowles has been great in supporting our label and as an ambassador has put some posts up on his social media wearing our tees and supporting mental illness,” West said.

"We actually have a lot of high profile athletes and social influencers on-board which is amazing as I feel that it gives people strength knowing that if they can talk and support mental health then everyday people can too. We have a lot of NRL players who have represented their state and country behind us.

"We have two huge names coming on board with International superstar Sonny Bill Williams and Golden Globe winner Johnny Depp.

"When we approached them they were ecstatic that we had asked them and more than happy to help in anyway. We sent them all out shirts and they have been putting posts up for us and creating more awareness.”

At Gladstone's Manly Sea Eagles and Gold Coast Titans face off on April 8, Daly Cherry Evans joined the team.

The Soldiers United slogan, 'Let's battle this together', rings true to the idea behind that brand that is touching so many hearts.

"Soldiers United is a label I have created in a bid to raise awareness around mental health issues and to try and crush the stigma effecting millions from reaching out and receiving help,” West said.

"I wanted to create a label that had a strong purpose and make a difference in the world.

"So many people are suffering with mental illness that they barely speak up about and we feel the best way to get more assistance is to keep raising awareness in the good fight.

"When you buy any of our apparel, you become a member of the Soldiers United family and we talk with hundreds of people every week with different illnesses or problems and help them through it just with the experience I have gained due to my own mental health battle.”

Within the sporting community itself, there have been numerous calls throughout the past few years for a greater focus on battles with mental illness.

And a heart-felt initiative like West's just goes to show that nobody has to soldier on alone.

After losing three of his grandparents when he was 17, West fell into his own plight with depression.

"I didn't want to talk about it so I bottled most of it up like many young adults do as they don't want to seem weak,” West said.

"I have lost so many mates to suicide, cancer and accidents that I started to question myself 'why is this happening to me?'.”

Three years after losing his grandparents, his little brother, Kurtis, died in a motorbike accident, leaving his whole family devastated.

West was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder shortly afterwards.

When six of his friends committed suicide in the coming years and his younger sister, Amanda, attempted suicide after the death of their brother, West decided it was time to take action.

However, when he had the idea to the start the brand to break down the barriers between discussing the mental illness, he found solace in helping others and in turn himself.

"Ten per cent of all profits are donated to Beyond Blue, a charity that seeks to support those dealing with mental illness.

Five hundred dollars has already been donated to the charity, with another large donation to be donated soon.

"Most of our profits are put straight back into the business to build it larger so we can help more people and create more awareness,” West said.

"We also want to start holding charity events and share our stories at schools.

"We have big plans for the future so stay tuned.

"We are so grateful for all the support shown and want people to know we are only a message away.”