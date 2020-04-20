Sport’s 15 greatest power couples

Swimmers Eamon Sullivan and Stephanie Rice during a photo shoot for Australian underwear company Davenport.

They were matches made in sporting heaven. Some went the distance, some failed to get off the ground. Here is our pick of the best sports couples from the past five decades.

15. LISA CURRY/GRANT KENNY:

Glam couple of the 1980s who got hitched in '86 at the peak of their careers. Were married for 23 years.

Lisa Curry with surf lifesaver ironman Grant Kenny lit up the social pages in the 90s.

14. NICOLE PROVIS/MARK BRADTKE:

Former two-time French Open semi-finalist and Boomer basketballer recently celebrated 25 years of marriage.

13. MARION JONES/CJ HUNTER:

Both were world title-holders and both were kicked out of their sports for taking banned substances. Divorced in 2002.

In the 70s Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert were a big deal.

12. ALYSSA HEALY/MITCHELL STARC:

They first met as nine-year-olds trialling to play rep cricket for Northern Districts. Both are now World Cup champions.

11. STEPHANIE RICE/EAMON SULLIVAN:

These swimming world record-holders dated for two years. Separated after the 2008 Olympics.

10. MARIA SHARAPOVA/SASHA VUJACIC:

Five-time grand slam winner and two-time NBA champion called off their engagement in 2012 after three years.

9. MARTINA HINGIS/SERGIO GARCIA:

Were both 21 when they became an item in 2001 for a year.

Golfer Tiger Woods (L) and ski racer Lindsey Vonn were a hot partnership. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

8. CHRIS EVERT/JOHN LLOYD:

It was tennis' version of a royal wedding as English heart-throb John Lloyd tied the knot with the American great in 1979.

7. LINDSEY VONN/TIGER WOODS:

Golf's modern great - and notorious womaniser - and one of skiing's most decorated downhill racers were together for three years.

6. ANA IVANOVIC/ADAM SCOTT:

On the podium for the best-looking couple in sporting history. Dated on and off for four years before ending things in 2013.

5. KIM CLIJSTERS/LLEYTON HEWITT:

"Aussie Kim" made up half of Australian tennis' favourite couple until they called off their nuptials in 2005.

4. CAROLINE WOZNIACKI/RORY McILROY:

The former world No. 1s had a three-year relationship from 2011 to 2014.

3. CHRIS EVERT/JIMMY CONNORS:

They both won the Wimbledon singles titles in 1974 and were set to marry that November. Connors said their relationship couldn't withstand their egos.

2. CHRIS EVERT/GREG NORMAN:

This marriage of two sporting icons stunned the world. It ended in 2009 after 15 months.

The No. 1 sporting power couple needs no introduction. Picture: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

1. STEFFI GRAF/ANDRE AGASSI:

Sport's golden couple, with 167 tournament wins between them, including 30 grand slams and two Olympic gold medals, have been married since 2001.

Originally published as Sport's 15 greatest power couples