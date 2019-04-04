Sports club president awarded for community dedication

WELL DESERVED: Community dedication award recipient Kerry Gray at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Matt Taylor GLA220319CQWIB

MOVING to Yeppoon from New Zealand was quite daunting for Kerry Gray but she was welcomed by a local sports club with open arms.

The mother of four moved to the area in 2012 for her husband Adrian's job.

Two of her children were interested in playing soccer and they signed up with Capricorn Coast Football Club.

The Gray family were welcomed with open arms and Kerry quickly found herself on the committee as well.

Five years later, Kerry is now president and she was recently commended for her efforts.

Kerry was awarded the Community Dedication Award at the CQ Woman in Business Awards last month.

Gladstone's Triumph Financial Planning CEO Philippa Walters was awarded CQ Woman in Business of the Year and five other women (including Kerry) were winners in different categories, sharing more than $18,000 in prizes.

The sold-out event at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre was attended by more than 200 guests, including politicians, civic leaders and community members.

Club President Kerry Gray with member for Keppel Brittany Lauga

Kerry was nominated for the award by her children - Megan, 20, Jess, 19, and twins Oliver and Emma, 13.

What blows Kerry away is not only that her daughter took on the initiative but she also got seven written letters of support.

'It was very humbling to know people were happy with what I was doing as well,” she said.

Making it through to the finals, she never imagined she would go home a winner.

"I was caught up amongst three finalists, listening to what they were doing, I was dumbfounded I got it over them,” Kerry said.

Kerry started out as junior vice-president with the club and is now coming into her third year as president.

Capricorn Coast Football Club president Kerry Gray with her daughter. Contributed

Kerry has been involved with clubs through sport and school since she was 18 and said she has never come across a club that is so welcoming and family-orientated.

"It's just a really special feeling from any other club,” she said.

The award is not just about her but the whole club.

"There is a number of us that work together... I feel the award reflects our committee,” Kerry said.

Volunteering in the local community is something Kerry strongly believes in and encourages others to do.

Without local clubs and volunteers sports and events will go by wayside.

"If you don't volunteer and help out, things will stop happening,” Kerry said.

"It's the right thing to do.

"I get the enjoyment out of watching the children's faces when they are playing.

"You are creating a community of families.”