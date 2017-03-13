Sports club pulls out of region's premier competition

Berserker's Kirby Bembridge playing in the CQ Premier League game against the Emerald Eagles last year.

FOOTBALL: Berserker is out of the 2017 CQ Premier League competition.

Football Central Queensland Rockhampton competition manager Jim Douglas today confirmed the club would not play in the two divisions of the regional football competition this year.

Instead, it will field a team in Gladstone's Division 1 competition and maintain its two teams in Rockhampton's community men's competition.

Berserker's plight was revealed by The Morning Bulletin on Friday, the eve of the 2017 season kick-off.

Club president Mark Slingo said the club was struggling to get players to commit to the Premier League competition and if unsuccessful in getting the numbers would have to withdraw.

When it became apparent it would not have the numbers, the club put forward the proposal to play in Gladstone which was accepted by Football CQ after consultation with Football Queensland and the Gladstone competition manager.

Berserker's withdrawal comes just weeks after the Emerald Eagles announced they would not play in the league this year, citing a lack of players as the reason.

That means the competition is down to seven teams, with the teams drawn to play Berserker now having a bye.

Douglas said the withdrawal of the two teams could well force a "total rethink” on the CQ Premier League.

"What this highlights is the viability of the current structure of our Premier League,” he said.

"I intend having some broad discussions with people around the game as to how we might restructure our local competition next year to make it not only viable for teams to participate but also work to improve the quality of the game overall.

"I don't think it is wrong to have aspirations to be at a certain level or to have certain conditions that we ask clubs to meet but at the same time they need to be realistic.

"We have now had two clubs drop out, citing very similar reasons - player depth and player commitment.

"We need to seriously consider how we can support our clubs to improve the participation and quality of both our junior and senior football.”