Sports club robber went on crime spree after parole release

DAYS after a man was released on parole for trying to rob a soccer club with a replica gun, he went on another crime spree carrying out three armed robberies.

Gavin John Richardson, 25, was sentenced on March 5 in Rockhampton District Court for the three armed robberies he carried out October 7-11, 2018.

Seven days prior to the three armed robberies, he had been sentenced to three years prison, with 200 days ­presentence custody declared and released on parole on October 3.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said the same ­problem at the time of the soccer club sentence was the same for the three armed robberies he carried out days later – Richardson was off his ­schizophrenia medication and ­intoxicated by alcohol and methamphetamines.

The soccer club attempted armed robbery lasted 20 seconds.

Richardson walked into Southside United Football Club at 7.20pm on October 19, 2017, with a gun-shaped ­cigarette lighter.

The court heard he pointed it towards the barman before aggressively demanding that he hand over the contents of the till.

The bartender was initially scared, but quickly realised the gun was actually a lighter and responded, “get f----d, that’s a lighter”.

The October 2018 offences involved two armed robberies in Rockhampton and one in Yeppoon along with ­dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, enter premise with intent, stealing and two unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Richardson’s crimes left one Central Queensland family terrified.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sergeant said the parents were left feeling like they could not protect their girls.

She said the family had become hypervigilant.

Mr Lo Monaco said ­Richardson, who started smoking marijuana in his mid teens and progressed to meth, had been in the mental health unit in 2017 for a drug induced psychosis but had since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

“When he is off his medications, he starts drinking and taking drugs and hears voices,” he said.

Chief Judge Kerry O’Brien sentenced Richardson to four years prison, cumulative on the rest of his sentence from 2018, with parole eligibility on January 27, 2021.

Richardson was also disqualified from driving for six months.