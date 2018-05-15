Sports club withdraws from A-grade comp

BIG BLOW: Colts have withdrawn from Rugby Capricornia's A-grade competition just months into the 2018 season.

BIG BLOW: Colts have withdrawn from Rugby Capricornia's A-grade competition just months into the 2018 season. Chris Ison ROK250318cunion4

RUGBY UNION: Colts have withdrawn from Rugby Capricornia's A-grade competition just eight rounds into the 2018 season.

After they were unable to field a team on Saturday, the third time this year, the club officially notified the local governing body of its decision on Sunday.

READ: For first time in 47 years, this club won't play A-grade

READ: Rocky club back in A-grade after missing 2017 season

Their reserve grade team will play for the rest of the season.

It's been a turbulent few years for Colts, who missed the 2017 A-grade season due to a lack of players.

They heralded their return to the top level of competition in January, only to again be crippled by dwindling personnel.

Treasurer Zach Jones said the decision to withdraw was considered the best way forward for the club and was taken after weeks of deliberation and discussion.

"We were in a relatively comfortable position at the start of the year but as it's gone on we've lost players for a number of reasons,” he said.

"We've got some players on shift work, some with long-term injuries, others that have had to move away due to work.

"All options were explored before the decision was made, and we also decided it wouldn't help the competition if we continued to forfeit games.

"Everyone is very disappointed. Obviously, it's a step backwards that we never wanted to take as a club.”

Jones is hoping this won't sound the death knell for the proud club, which has been involved in the regional competition for close to 50 years.

"You've always got to remain optimistic,” he said.

"Ideally we want to see Colts contesting and being competitive in both senior grades.

"That will always remain the ultimate goal for this club and, while this latest decision is a big blow to achieving that, the positive is that we have good numbers in our junior system.

"We will revert to the same process that we did last year, trying to secure and find ways to obtain and retain more players with a view to 2019.

"Obviously the focus now is ensuring that our reserve grade team is competitive for the rest of the season.”