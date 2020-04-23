Sports fans’ ultimate guide to this weekend

Australia's Simon Whitlock celebrates defeating Gary Anderson Gary Anderson during the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London, Friday Dec. 30, 2011. (AP Photo / PA) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

Australia's Simon Whitlock celebrates defeating Gary Anderson Gary Anderson during the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London, Friday Dec. 30, 2011. (AP Photo / PA) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

There is only so many replays, rewinds and moments from the past that us sports fans can take.

But despite the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, some sports across the world have carried on, restarted their competition or have found ways around it.

What live sport can we sink our teeth into this weekend?

Among the list are horse racing, virtual games, darts and more.

THE SPORTS ON THIS WEEKEND

RACING AT FLEMINGTON AND ROSEHILL

Horse racing still lives on in these barren sporting times headlined by ANZAC Day meets at Flemington and Rosehill. TAB punting expert Nick Quinn is backing Gai Waterhouse trained horse Sacramento to take out the VRC St Leger, while the main event at Rosehill is race seven, the Hawkesbury Gold Cup.

SUPERCARS ESERIES

Revheads have been getting their racing fix through virtual racing in the Supercars All Stars Eseries tournament. Round 4 of the competition isn't until next Wednesday but if you missed the last round, you can catch the full replay on Channel 10 Bold on Saturday.

Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin driving in theSupercars All Stars Eseries at Mount Panorama Picture: Getty

AFL GAMERS NETWORK

E-Sports is just about the only sport largely unaffected by coronavirus. And for footy fans eager to see their favourites competing, look no further than the newly created AFL Gamers Network. It will see AFL players lock horns in games such as Fortnight, Call of Duty and FIFA, kicking off tonight at 6pm on YouTube.com/aflgamersnetwork. Collingwood's Jamie Elliott, Demon Jack Viney and new Saint Zak Jones have already signed up to the concept. Alternatively, gaming enthusiast Mitch Robinson provides endless entertainment on Twitter and Twitch, posting his AFL Evolution antics online - even calling up coach Chris Fagan and umpire Ray Chamberlain on for press conferences!

Jamie Elliott has traded the footy for the controller.

We were fuming with some bad decisions so mid game we FaceTimed the man himself😂



Who's Razor Rays biggest ever pest to umpire? (Hint, he's in the media)



Watch Here: https://t.co/YOo7pdO3xL pic.twitter.com/g2JFJaZRaz — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) April 22, 2020

AFL 'YOUR TEAM WINS EVERY WEEK'/ANZAC DAY MARATHON

It is sad site to see no football played on ANZAC Day weekend. But Fox Footy have come to the rescue with an ANZAC Day marathon on Saturday, including a live recall of the 2009 epic won off the boot of David Zaharakis. Either side of that, it will be running its 'Your Team Wins Every Week', showcasing memorable wins from each of the 18 sides in the competition.

Saturday

1pm - Collingwood v Essendon (R5, 2009) - Live recall

3:30pm - Essendon v Collingwood (R4, 1995)

5:30pm - Collingwood v Essendon (R5, 2012)

8pm - Collingwood v Essendon (R5, 2001)

DARTS HOME TOUR

Darts players from across the world have been battling it out in their own homes in the Darts Home Tour. Competitors have been competing against one another while complying with social distancing laws, thanks to Skype. However it hasn't been without its challenges, with two time World Championships winner Gary Anderson having to pull out of his match-up before a dart was thrown due to a poor Wi-Fi connection. You can catch all the darts drama on FoxSports this weekend.

David Zaharakis celebrates his matchwinning goal in 2009.

CHINESE PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE

Hang on, sport in the coronavirus epicentre? Close. The Chinese Professional Baseball League is based off the coast of China in Taiwan, with the league playing under strict coronavirus regulations. However, the league made headlines this week following a brief brawl between the Fubon Guardians and Rakuten Monkeys - a slight breach of social distancing measures. The Monkeys face the Chinatrust Brothers tonight and who knows, there might be some more fireworks to come.

BELARUS PREMIER LEAGUE

The well-documented Belarus Premier League is still all-guns blazing through the coronavirus pandemic and there are eight scheduled matches this weekend. But football fans will have to wait until Monday morning for what is set to be game of the round, with fifth placed FK Isloch Minsk hosting top-two force FC Vitebsk. A win could see Vitebsk pinch the No. 1 spot on the ladder from FC Slutsksakhar.

TAJIKISTAN NORTHERN CUP - BASKETBALL

For hoops lovers, you can't go past the Tajikistian Northern Cup, who will satisfy the needs of late-night Aussie sports fans. The bookmakers can barely separate Dushanbe and Khujand in what looms as a tight clash, with tip-off at 11:00pm AEDT tonight. This is followed by the DIS-Kulob hitout in the early hours of Friday morning, Kulob going in as reasonable favourites.

