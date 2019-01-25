Sports stalwarts humbled after trophy named in their honour

HUMBLED: Dale McDonald and Peter Wells with the trophy named in their honour, which will be presented to the winner of tonight's Northside versus Southside Big Bash Charity Match in Rockhampton.

CRICKET: Peter Wells and Dale McDonald first met as enthusiastic juniors in the Rockhampton competition.

In the years that passed, they made significant contributions to the game as administrators and Rockhampton Cricket board members.

Their unwavering support has been recognised with a trophy named in their honour, which also recognises the contribution of their families.

The winning team in tonight's Northside versus Southside Big Bash Charity Match will lift the Wells-McDonald Cup.

The charity match, which is now in its second year, will raise funds for Cure Cancer Australia.

It involves local cricketers who have been chosen to represent the area where they live rather than the clubs for which they play.

Peter and Dale said they were both humbled and thrilled by the tribute.

"Peter and I have had a long association with cricket and it's nice that there's something that recognises that,” Dale said.

Peter said it had been an amazing journey, and it was wonderful to know it would continue courtesy of the perpetual trophy.

"This is a great concept, this game. I'm not barracking for either team because the important thing is it's raising money for charity,” he said.

Joe McGahan (Southside) and Justin Peacock (Northside) will lead their respective sides into battle at 6pm at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

While the Hartley brothers Brent and Lachlan will team up for Northside, the Reid brothers Tim and Luke find themselves on opposing sides.

Rockhampton Cricket match director Todd Wells said it was shaping as an epic battle after Northside took the honours in the inaugural game last year.

"We've had a couple of players who have moved allegiances this year,” he said.

"I'm really excited about the game. It's going to be high intensity with some of the best cricketers in the region lining up.

"Todd Harmsworth and Joe McGahan are two of the most explosive bats in Rocky at the moment. If they can get going, we're going to see plenty of boundaries.”

Moltec will sponsor runs and wickets on the night, while Jolt Bakery Cafe will provide vouchers for crowd catches.

Aspiring young cricketers have not been forgotten, with an hour-long come and try session hosted by Queensland Cricket from 4.30pm.

Todd said they would have a chance to test their hand at some of the basic skills and have some fun in modified games.

"This is a great chance for kids to give cricket a go and hopefully some of them join and play for the back end of the year.”

Tonight's charity game will provide an entertaining entree for the three-day Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival which starts at 9am tomorrow.

Another addition to the weekend's program will be an Old Boys game to be played tomorrow night at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

NORTHSIDE

Todd Harmsworth (Gracemere)

Lachlan Hartley (Frenchville)

Brent Hartley (Frenchville)

Bryce Heal (Gracemere)

Luke Johnson (Gracemere)

Justin Peacock, captain (Gracemere)

Tim Reid (Brothers)

Travis Applewaite (Frenchville)

Steven Munchow (Gracemere)

Ben Milne (Gracemere)

Chaice Bidgood (Frenchville)

Logan Whitfield (Frenchville)

SOUTHSIDE