Sports star wins gag order over cocaine and threat claims

A sports star has taken out an extraordinary gag order to block the publication of allegations of cocaine abuse and threatening a former partner.

A sports star has taken out an extraordinary gag order to block the publication of allegations of cocaine abuse and threatening a former partner.

A Victorian sporting great has taken out an extraordinary gag order to prevent the publication of allegations of cocaine abuse and threatening an ­estranged partner.

The Herald Sun can reveal that the former star obtained the suppression order through a Melbourne court to stop the claims being aired against him.

It is alleged as part of a dispute with his ex-partner that the sportsman, who has a high profile and is often in the media spotlight, has regularly abused cocaine.

It is also claimed he has threatened his ex-partner on several occasions.

The former star has cultivated a profile as a clean-living, family-orientated man.

But he is understood to have gone to extreme lengths to secure the gag order earlier this year.

It is believed the order has been demanded as part of ongoing negotiations relating to the former couple's irreconcilable differences.

The Herald Sun has seen a suppression order granted earlier this year, to prevent the woman from airing her grievances.

No further details of the case can be revealed because of legal restrictions.

It is not clear whether the gag order has been extended.

When approached about the suppression, the former star's ex-partner refused to comment.

Several other sporting figures have faced controversy in recent weeks over alleged ­indiscretions.

In the AFL, Collingwood's Jordan De Goey was this month charged with indecent assault over an alleged sex ­attack in 2015. He is due to face court on October 30.

Western Bulldogs star ­Lachie Hunter was also hit with criminal charges this month over a dramatic car crash in April.

Premiership winner Hunter was charged with drink driving, careless driving, failure to give his name after a collision and failure to render assistance after smashing into four parked cars in a Middle Park street.

He is due to front Melbourne Magistrates' Court to answer those charges on ­November 4.

Geelong recruit Jack Steven has refused to explain to police the circumstances around a May incident in which he was stabbed in the chest.

The Cats said midfielder Steven, who admitted himself to hospital, was "very lucky" to avoid damage to viral organs.

alice.coster@news.com.au

Originally published as Sports star wins gag order over cocaine, threat claims