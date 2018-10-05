Sports world reacts to Bachelor finale

SPORTS fans were slightly more inclined to cede to their partner's demands to watch The Bachelor this season because of the presence of former Wallabies player Nick Cummins.

A fan favourite during his 15-game career in the national team and for eight seasons at the Western Force, Cummins gave men an excuse to tune into Channel 10's hit show.

And you could tell there was serious investment in the series when Cummins shocked Australia by dumping both finalists on Thursday night's finale.

To many the 30-year-old's disappointing finish was just the latest underwhelming effort by a rugby player, after the Wallabies' recent poor results against New Zealand and South Africa.

This is how the sports world reacted.

So, Nick Cummins got paid 6 figures to be the #bachelorau, got to spend two months flirting with gorgeous women, a free trip to New Caledonia, and gets to remain a bachelor???



👏👏👏 — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) October 4, 2018