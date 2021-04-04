ROCKYNATS: Julie wins at Harley awards

Julie with her bike that won the award.

Julie with her bike that won the award.

Julie Clark took home her first Harley Davidson award on Saturday from the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter Challenge Awards.

Julie was the winner of the Best Harley Davidson Sportster, a model of Harleys.

The bike was judged on modification and customisations Julie has done, which included a bigger tank, custom paint job done by Paint Doctor Hans Kreuzen, Maryborough, and a customised seat by AOK Upholstery, Rockhampton.

Julie has owned the bike for two years and it was the first award she has won.

"I just bought the bike for myself and to have everyone else appreciate it is really good," she said.

She has been riding bikes since she was about 10 years old but only got into Harleys a couple of years ago.

"It's the first time on a Harley, always been a sports bike rider, so been getting a lot of flack from my sports bike rider friends but I am enjoying it," Julie said.

Julie Clark won the Best Harley Davidson Sportster at the Harley Owners Group Chapter Challenge Award Presentation, pictured with bike awards judge Doc Robinson.

Julie only moved to Yeppoon recently and has been able to find a community through the local bike clubs.

"There is lots of bikes around and a lot of different groups that ride," she said.

"It is camaraderie, people do actually say hello and feed off each other with different customising of the bikes.

"It's a way to make friends the bike community wherever you go everyone is friendly."

Coming to the HOG events at the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021, Julie got to catch up with some friends from other clubs.

"It's a community that builds and grows over the years and you get to meet people," she said.

The first event for Rockhampton, Julie said it went great.

"It's been good, if it goes next year they will get bigger and better," she said.

And she challenged someone to take her on for the award next year.

"Sets the bar, next year someone else can come along and bring a Sportster and have it customised and see how they go," she said.