Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Spot the croc: Stickybeak saltie checks out fishos

by Chris Calcino
17th Oct 2019 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INQUISITIVE crocodile has been spotted lurking near fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail as it tries to scope out an easy meal of fish.

Justine Porter saw the 3m-long saltie putting about the river while an angler was sitting on the bottom step of a jetty.

He quickly climbed a few rungs after getting the message.

An inquisitive 3m-long saltwater crocodile has been hanging around fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
An inquisitive 3m-long saltwater crocodile has been hanging around fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

 

The croc cruises around the river mouth all day. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
The croc cruises around the river mouth all day. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

"This is the public jetty near the fish co-op," Mrs Porter said.

"He is just swimming up and down the bank on the town side and checking out the steps every so often.

"At night we can see a second croc on the other banks eyes with the torch."

He has been poking about for days. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
He has been poking about for days. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

Mrs Porter did not want the reptile removed from the waterway.

She just wanted to make sure residents were being sensible.

"He is happy in his habitat - we just need to be croc wise," she said.

Oh, there he is! PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
Oh, there he is! PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

More Stories

Show More
cairns crocodile sighting innisfail

Top Stories

    $44m development a first for Rockhampton region

    premium_icon $44m development a first for Rockhampton region

    News Construction will begin on the major project in mid 2020 and will include a town centre precinct of shops and services.

    Councillor’s anger: Quay Street pavers are a ‘hoax’

    premium_icon Councillor’s anger: Quay Street pavers are a ‘hoax’

    News ‘What it’s really doing is putting a noose around the neck of the next council’

    FLASHBACK: Remembering the 2009 Caulfield Cup bushfires

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Remembering the 2009 Caulfield Cup bushfires

    News Across Rockhampton, it looked like a bomb had gone off in the Lakes Creek area as a...

    ‘Mentally it’s destroying’ Crime pushes woman into retirement

    premium_icon ‘Mentally it’s destroying’ Crime pushes woman into...

    News Business owner says victims are paying for the town’s crime