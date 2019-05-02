Spotlights switch on for Capricorn Coast footy club

Senator Bridget McKenzie and member for Capricornia Michelle Landry with Swans players Jodie and Chloe and club member Richard Tucker during the funding announcement

Senator Bridget McKenzie and member for Capricornia Michelle Landry with Swans players Jodie and Chloe and club member Richard Tucker during the funding announcement Trish Bowman

PUTTING the spotlight on sport became literal on Thursday for The Swans AFL club in Yeppoon when they were granted $146,200 to upgrade their lighting.

Swans President Peter Watkins said the welcome funding came at the right time after one set of the clubs lighting towers stopped functioning just 2 days prior to the announcement.

"The new lighting will be a game changer for the club and for the over 100 youth who train and play on Friday nights," Mr Watkins said.

"We have been fundraising for new lighting for quite some time and the local business community has been very generous but that is a lot of money to raise.

"We have been bringing roadside lights in to illuminate the field which are not ideal for our purposes.

"We are very grateful to Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Minister for Sport Recreation, Regional Services and Decentralisation Senator Bridget McKenzie for hearing our call for help.

"We have a lot of success on the field and the new lighting will allow us to take the sport further, we couldn't be happier."

MP Michelle Landry said the funding will allow the Swans to take full advantage of their grounds with more matches to be staged in Yeppoon.

"Our sports grounds aren't just paddocks to play on, they become the centre of our communities," Ms Landry said.

"Swan Park is not just about footy, it is used by a range of local organisations and I can see the popularity and reputation growing with the new lighting upgrade.

"You have to sell a lot of sausages to make this sort of money, so I am thrilled club members can now breathe easy and get on with enjoying the club and the new infrastructure the funding will bring.

"This is not an election promise, this is real money on the table as part of the Federal Governments $30 million commitment to enhancing sports and recreation. Research has shown us that for every $1 we spend on sport we get a $7 return to the health budget, this is an investment in our health."

Senator McKenzie said when the Swans contacted MP Landry, Ms Landry rallied me to make it happen.

"Sporting facilities are vital for inspiring physical activity and health as well as building community spirit and pride," Senator McKenzie said.

"Even the smallest facility projects can have a big impact on boosting local business, economy, health and social cohesiveness.

"Michelle Landry just about wore a strip in my carpet rallying for this funding and we were happy to oblige. The Liberal National Government want to see more participation in sporting and recreational clubs both on the field and socially."