Spotted: Infamous croc returns to Rocky CBD banks

WHAT A BEAUTY: A crocodile spotted on the banks of the Fitzroy River on Saturday.

A WEEKEND trip to Bunnings took a snappy turn for Rockhampton couple Debbie and Chalk Cloete on Saturday.

The Cloetes were heading across the Neville Hewitt Bridge on Saturday morning when they spotted a crocodile sunning itself on the bank of the might Fitzroy River below.

It appears to be the same crocodile that made headlines late last year when it was first spotted close to the Rockhampton CBD.

The crocodile seemingly made a home of the area and a surge of sightings prompted wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) to set a trap in Splitters Creek near the Larcombe St bridge in a bid to catch and relocate the "crocodile of concern".

The DEHP were unsuccessful and by January, reported sightings of the crocodile stopped.

But the Cloetes can confirm the friendly croc is certainly still calling the area home.

"We were going over the bridge to the north side and spotted him on the back. We thought no, that can't be a crocodile,” Debbie said.

"We kept going and went to Bunnings then came back and parked over near the park at Huish Drive and went for a walk along the bank and he was still there.

"We only had our mobile phones so we went home and got a camera, came back and walked along the bridge to get a photo.”

The Cloetes, who hail from South Africa, said it was the first time they've seen a wild crocodile since they moved to the region, but they hope to see many more.

"We have been in Australia for nine years and have never seen a crocodile in the wild so it was very exciting; they are supposed to be this bad Australian animal that is always there,” Debbie said.

"We had heard there was a crocodile hanging around the bridge and we actually spoke about it last week.

"It's sad that people want to chase and catch the crocodiles. The river is their home and their habitat.”